Tata Sons: When a public company goes private

Following the decision of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group that voted in favour of turning itself into a private limited company, there is apprehension that the move may embolden some debt-laden promoters to strengthen their grip on their companies. Ramesh Vaidyanathan, managing partner, Advaya Legal, says the larger message for corporate India from Tata Sons’ decision to go private is “promoters should re-arrange their holdings and agreements such that they continue to retain a controlling role in the company”. For Sumit Agrawal, ...