Tax conundrum: Adhia's remarks on LTCG tax irk investors, fund managers

In a post-Budget interview, Adhia had said capital gains don't accrue from any effort

Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia’s remarks on investing in equity markets hasn’t gone down well with fund managers and value investors.

In a post-Budget interview, Adhia had said capital gains don’t accrue from any effort. The statement irked several fund managers and stock market investors who were already spooked by the introduction of a long-term capital gains tax in the Budget. “On this logic, salary should not be taxed at all,” a fund manager said.

First Published: Thu, February 08 2018. 22:21 IST

