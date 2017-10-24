Taxing times

Even four months after implementation, the goods and services (GST) is yet to be understood well by taxpayers and even consultants. seems to have translated into “good sensible torture” for taxpayers.

With five working days to go for filing of GSTR-2, the government is still to announce its fully functional utility for filing of returns. It appears the government wants to keep the taxpayer busy with compliances. By October 31, 2017, a taxpayer is required to file GSTR-2, TRAN-1, audit report, income return, deducted at source returns.

For TRAN-1, the revised date was notified as October 31, 2017, but the common portal has no such option even today. In case the dates are to be extended again, the government should inform taxpayers beforehand. Sadly, Gabbar does not want his men to be at ease.

There is no sync between government officials and the common portal. Despite errors in the system and non-filing of returns due to issues with the common portal, the government is charging late fees.

On payment of taxes, Gabbar dubara mauka nahi deta (does not offer a second chance). Where the taxpayer has paid under a wrong head, no rectification is available. If some clerical mistake happens in a return, the only way out for the taxpayer is to pay for the mistake.

The behaviour has not yet changed — officers have similar mindsets as they did earlier.

Under the composition scheme, the government proposes to allow interstate supply of goods and input credit. If these two benefits come under the composition scheme, why is there even a need for composition? Every member of a family will now have separate firms, each of them opting for the composition scheme. The Rs 20-lakh threshold under will become a thing of the past.

As far as rate of is concerned, the revenue secretary has said it needs to be reconsidered. Thank god, the Gujarat elections are due, otherwise the would have died even before it was born.

Keshav R Garg, Chandigarh

