Taxman's accountability

The government’s thrust in recent policy, including in the Union Budget 2017-18, on increasing the tax base is welcome. India’s personal income tax base in particular, as officials of the government have argued, is too low for comfort. The attempt to lower the tax rate for those with relatively low taxable incomes should be seen in this light. However, other concerns have not dimmed with regard to taxation. In particular, the government should recognise that severity in tax administration and a less accountable taxman does not help it expand the tax net — indeed, quite ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?