During a gossip session in a corridor of Shastri Bhavan, three ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet inferred it must be Congress leader and lawyer Kapil Sibal who was advising Patidar quota stir leader Hardik Patel on reservations. On Wednesday, Patel declared his support to the Congress for the Gujarat Assembly elections saying that the Opposition party had accepted the demand of giving reservation to his community under Sections 31 and 46 of the Indian Constitution. The Constitution has “Articles” and not “Sections”, the Bharatiya Janata Party ministers joked over tea.