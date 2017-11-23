Tea tattle

The second chapter of the controversy surrounding a Youth Congress meme mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's “chaiwala” past and English speaking skills, which was summarily removed, is beginning to unfold. BJP workers in Gujarat have decided to listen to the PM's monthly radio broadcast Mann ki Baat scheduled for November 26 over tea with the people of the state. Dubbed “Mann ki Baat, Chai ke Saath”, "the exercise is aimed at establishing a direct dialogue with the people", Gujarat BJP in-charge Bhupender Yadav said. Party workers are expected to listen to the Prime Minister's radio programme at all the 50,000 polling booths in the state

