#Can’tGoogleThis, the Friday quiz by Infosys co-founder and architect of the Aadhaar programme Nandan Nilekani for his 1.92 million followers on micro-blogging platform Twitter, will stop after three years. Nilekani would post images of monuments and places and the correct answers would get a mention in his tweets. Nilekani conceded that his #Fridayquiz is a victim of automation brought by AI and machine learning and plans his last one on June 23. “The current error rate is 3 per cent, which makes computer image recognition more accurate than human recognition,” he tweeted. His followers, however, have pleaded with him to continue.
Technology kills the FridayQuiz
Current error rate is 3%, which makes computer image recognition more accurate
Business Standard June 19, 2017 Last Updated at 22:38 IST
