Farm loan waivers threaten to derail state finances

Reversal on rupee-denominated debt
Technology kills the FridayQuiz

Current error rate is 3%, which makes computer image recognition more accurate

#Can’tGoogleThis, the Friday quiz by Infosys co-founder and architect of the Aadhaar programme Nandan Nilekani for his 1.92 million followers on micro-blogging platform Twitter, will stop after three years. Nilekani would post images of monuments and places and the correct answers would get a mention in his tweets. Nilekani conceded that his #Fridayquiz is a victim of automation brought by AI and machine learning and plans his last one on June 23. “The current error rate is 3 per cent, which makes computer image recognition more accurate than human recognition,” he tweeted. His followers, however, have pleaded with him to continue.
 

