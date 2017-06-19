Technology kills the FridayQuiz

Current error rate is 3%, which makes computer image recognition more accurate

#Can’tGoogleThis, the Friday quiz by Infosys co-founder and architect of the Aadhaar programme Nandan Nilekani for his 1.92 million followers on micro-blogging platform Twitter, will stop after three years. Nilekani would post images of monuments and places and the correct answers would get a mention in his tweets. Nilekani conceded that his #Fridayquiz is a victim of automation brought by AI and machine learning and plans his last one on June 23. “The current error rate is 3 per cent, which makes computer image recognition more accurate than human recognition,” he tweeted. His followers, however, have pleaded with him to continue.





