Teething troubles for start-ups

Last two years have witnessed the emergence of start-ups even in the farm sector. Their count is still quite small compared to those in other fields but given the huge scope for offering technology and innovations-based solutions to the problems faced by the farmers, these enterprises seem set to proliferate rapidly. However, many of the existing agri-enterprises, despite tasting initial success, are facing difficulties to expand their businesses beyond a point because of lack of commercial guidance. Such support is normally provided to the start-ups by the project incubators by helping ...