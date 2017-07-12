TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Opinion » Chinese

An employment crisis
Business Standard

Tejashwi's ties with cricket

Ball is in the RJD court and let's see whether Tejashwi gets a hit-wicket or a six, Sushil Modi said

Business Standard 

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav — who had once upon a time made it to the Delhi Daredevils team in the Indian Premier League although he never played a full-fledged game — found himself at the receiving end of a bouncer from senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushil Kumar Modi. Modi used a cricket analogy to express his desire that the Rashtriya Janata Dal accede to the demand of ally Janata Dal-United for a point-wise reply to allegations against Yadav’s father and RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his family. “The ball is in the RJD court and let’s see whether Tejashwi gets a hit-wicket or a six,” Modi said. Yadav, whose name figures in the FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the land-for-hotel case, was seen enjoying a game of cricket with his nephews earlier in the day.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Tejashwi's ties with cricket

Ball is in the RJD court and let's see whether Tejashwi gets a hit-wicket or a six, Sushil Modi said

Ball is in the RJD court and let's see whether Tejashwi gets a hit-wicket or a six, Sushil Modi said
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav — who had once upon a time made it to the Delhi Daredevils team in the Indian Premier League although he never played a full-fledged game — found himself at the receiving end of a bouncer from senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushil Kumar Modi. Modi used a cricket analogy to express his desire that the Rashtriya Janata Dal accede to the demand of ally Janata Dal-United for a point-wise reply to allegations against Yadav’s father and RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his family. “The ball is in the RJD court and let’s see whether Tejashwi gets a hit-wicket or a six,” Modi said. Yadav, whose name figures in the FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the land-for-hotel case, was seen enjoying a game of cricket with his nephews earlier in the day.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Tejashwi's ties with cricket

Ball is in the RJD court and let's see whether Tejashwi gets a hit-wicket or a six, Sushil Modi said

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav — who had once upon a time made it to the Delhi Daredevils team in the Indian Premier League although he never played a full-fledged game — found himself at the receiving end of a bouncer from senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushil Kumar Modi. Modi used a cricket analogy to express his desire that the Rashtriya Janata Dal accede to the demand of ally Janata Dal-United for a point-wise reply to allegations against Yadav’s father and RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his family. “The ball is in the RJD court and let’s see whether Tejashwi gets a hit-wicket or a six,” Modi said. Yadav, whose name figures in the FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the land-for-hotel case, was seen enjoying a game of cricket with his nephews earlier in the day.

image
Business Standard
177 22