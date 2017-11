has taken a leaf out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s book. Last week, he organised a tea party to connect with people via an open invitation on his Facebook page. It says “Let’s meet & talk over a cup of tea… Tea with Tejashwi — let’s interact.” spokesperson Chitaranjan Gagan said this was a way for Yadav to get his friends on Facebook and Twitter, together, get feedback and help him understand the issues at the ground level. The get-together followed the Janata Dal (United) releasing a photo of Yadav with an unidentified woman and a liquor bottle in the background. Responding to the allegation, Yadav said the photo was taken in 2010 when he used to play cricket. It was taken at one of the Indian Premier League’s post-match parties and he said he did not know the woman personally.