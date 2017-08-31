Telecom sector financial woes will hit employees

With around four million people employed directly or indirectly by the telecom sector, any major changes in the industry will proportionally impact the country’s economy. The sector is going through one its worst phases since inception. After investing over Rs 9 lakh crore, the sector is struggling to manage its debt of Rs 4.5 lakh crore, with a revenue of just Rs 1.8 lakh crore — a figure that is declining — despite servicing more than a billion subscribers. Service providers were just recovering from the upheavals of the past — expensive spectrum auctions ...