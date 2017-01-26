Temporary hurdles

Nitin Desai’s well-articulated views in his article, “Globalisation
trumped” (January 26), provide a logical view of the future world order that is set to follow unilateralism in governance. Even as global economies were grappling with Brexit, the change of leadership in the US affirmed the trend. The clear policy shift in the West poses a challenge, particularly to East Asia and Africa, which gained from globalisation
through a surge in international trade and employment.
In the sequence of discussion, there is a need to recognise the global integrating force of technology
that formed the foundation of connectivity and cross-border trade.
In the present era of technological innovation, it may be difficult for any nation to delink itself from the rest of the world. Information, communication and technology
(ICT) are the anchors that bring consumer and service provider together in any part of the globe.
Political ideology can be sustained so long as economic supremacy prevails, which again is linked to application of ICT
to boost national gross domestic product. Although headwinds in the current phase point towards protectionist policies, in the long run globalisation
may not lose currency to the extent feared.
In the journey of globalisation, road blocks tend to be the order. Their impact needs to be neutralised by negotiation and the persuasive power of leaders to uphold the well-being of citizens worldwide.
