Testing the cricket team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has done well to heed Indian captain Virat Kohli’s complaint of an unwarrantedly full cricket calendar that leaves players little time to unwind and, as importantly, prepare for the next tour.

Kohli was referring to the short gap between the end of the domestic series against Sri Lanka, which ends on December 24, and the start of a long tour of South Africa beginning with the first Test on January 5. The tour, which lasts till February, will involve three Tests, six One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 (T20) ...