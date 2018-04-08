Testing times: There's no end to exam gaffes in Bihar schools

Testing times

There's no end to exam gaffes in In a recent move, the School Examination Board has assigned the Intermediate answer paper evaluation duty to an examiner who is in jail after being accused in the topper scam that rocked the board in 2016. According to the list issued by the board, Sanjeev Kumar Suman, lodged at Beur Central Jail in Patna, is an evaluator for the mathematics paper. Suman along with Visheshwar Prasad Yadav, the principal-cum-centre superintendent of Rajendra Nagar School, are accused of tampering with the 2016 board exam answer papers in connivance with some board officials. The paper evaluation for this year's Intermediate exams started in March and will continue till mid-April.

Regain lost prestige

In a letter, Congress RS member Jairam Ramesh has requested Rajya Sabha (RS) Chairman to persuade the government to convene a special session of Parliament in late May or early June. Ramesh argued that the complete washout of the second half of the Budget session has inflicted great damage to Parliament as an institution and that a special session before the monsoon session in mid-July will offer the government opportunity to pass important legislation while Parliament would also be able to discuss issues of public importance. Ramesh said this special session could help retrieve some of Parliament's lost prestige. He added while the Chairman himself didn't apportion blame for the washout on any particular party, the outreach and intent from the government for a serious dialogue with the Opposition was missing during the Budget session.

New lingo

has added new words to enrich our vocabulary and bulk to our dictionaries. The new is also doing its bit to replace old words with new. Abbreviations like CDR (corporate debt restructuring), SDR (strategic debt restructuring), SICA (Sick Industrial Companies Act) are now passe. The new words entering everyday use are IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code), IRP (insolvency resolution professional), CoC (committee of creditors), said an official involved in insolvency mechanism.