Congress leader and former UN diplomat Shashi Tharoor, who is a keen observer of international politics, says France’s far-Right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, who made it through to the final round of the French presidential election, may not win the second round on May 7 after all. In the decider, Le Pen, the leader of Front National, will face centrist Emmanuel Macron, the former Socialist minister who set up his own party to run for president.