TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Opinion » Chinese

Focus is key
Business Standard

That's called brand extension

A press invite drew attention to the launch of the "Cyber Swachhta Kendra" in the national capital

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

Cashing in on the hype generated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sanitation initiative, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the government has continued to stretch its clean-up catchword — swachh — to cover the external environment, occasionally the moral universe and now the virtual world inhabited by the people of India. A press invite drew attention to the launch of the “Cyber Swachhta Kendra” in the national capital on Tuesday. It’s the catchier name for the Botnet Cleaning and Malware Analysis Centre, part of the Centre’s Digital India initiative to “create a secure cyber space by detecting botnet infections in India and to notify, enable cleaning and securing systems of end users so as to prevent further infections”.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

That's called brand extension

A press invite drew attention to the launch of the "Cyber Swachhta Kendra" in the national capital

A press invite drew attention to the launch of the "Cyber Swachhta Kendra" in the national capital
Cashing in on the hype generated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sanitation initiative, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the government has continued to stretch its clean-up catchword — swachh — to cover the external environment, occasionally the moral universe and now the virtual world inhabited by the people of India. A press invite drew attention to the launch of the “Cyber Swachhta Kendra” in the national capital on Tuesday. It’s the catchier name for the Botnet Cleaning and Malware Analysis Centre, part of the Centre’s Digital India initiative to “create a secure cyber space by detecting botnet infections in India and to notify, enable cleaning and securing systems of end users so as to prevent further infections”.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

That's called brand extension

A press invite drew attention to the launch of the "Cyber Swachhta Kendra" in the national capital

Cashing in on the hype generated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sanitation initiative, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the government has continued to stretch its clean-up catchword — swachh — to cover the external environment, occasionally the moral universe and now the virtual world inhabited by the people of India. A press invite drew attention to the launch of the “Cyber Swachhta Kendra” in the national capital on Tuesday. It’s the catchier name for the Botnet Cleaning and Malware Analysis Centre, part of the Centre’s Digital India initiative to “create a secure cyber space by detecting botnet infections in India and to notify, enable cleaning and securing systems of end users so as to prevent further infections”.

image
Business Standard
177 22