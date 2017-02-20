That's called brand extension

Cashing in on the hype generated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sanitation initiative, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the government has continued to stretch its clean-up catchword — swachh — to cover the external environment, occasionally the moral universe and now the virtual world inhabited by the people of India. A press invite drew attention to the launch of the “Cyber Swachhta Kendra” in the national capital on Tuesday. It’s the catchier name for the Cleaning and Malware Analysis Centre, part of the Centre’s Digital India initiative to “create a secure cyber space by detecting infections in India and to notify, enable cleaning and securing systems of end users so as to prevent further infections”.