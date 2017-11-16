The 'actual' picture

JUST IN
Business Standard

Rahul Gandhi met a group of foreign institutional investors from different countries

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi met a group of foreign institutional investors (FII) from different countries on Wednesday and his office tweeted a photo that showed Gandhi along with them. “Met with a group of FIIs from different countries. 

We discussed the political and economic challenges India faces and ways to overcome them,” the tweet said. Porinju Veliyath, an ace investor and founder and CEO of portfolio management firm Equity Intelligence India, posted an immediate rejoinder:

“Now you know which FIIs were misinformed about India and had been selling Indian stocks since last year.”
First Published: Thu, November 16 2017. 22:35 IST

