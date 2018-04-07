The American dream

One of the hallmarks of the Trump Presidency has been the near-constant sense of chaos it seems to reel under.

From the National Security Adviser to the Press Secretary, and most recently Rex Tillerson who was the Secretary of State, close to 20 senior officials have either resigned or been fired by Trump since he took over the Presidency a little over a year ago. Combined with allegations of Russian meddling in the polls that brought him to the White House and his barrage of criticism against what he terms the “fake news” media, the picture that emerges is one of an ...