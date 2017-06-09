The art of getting out hit wicket

In the case of demonetisation, PM Modi's political instinct was absolutely correct

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not an impulsive man. He weighs his options and their political costs and benefits fully before proceeding with anything. Three of his recent decisions have to be judged with this in mind. The first is the demonetisation of high denomination currency notes in November 2016. The second, more recently, is the restrictions on cattle slaughter. And the third, even more recently, is the CBI’s search of Prannoy Roy’s house. Mr Roy is the promoter of NDTV, which is a low-on-viewership, long-on-fuss English news channel. It is, if you will, Indian ...

T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan