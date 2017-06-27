An ex-banker recalled his experience with the late NT Rama Rao, popularly known as NTR, actor and politician who served as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. The banker was surprised at the way Rao deflected most questions from journalists at a press conference. And when he did answer the odd one, NTR said only what he wanted to say. At the end of the press event, the thespian explained his stance: "Journalists are paid to ask questions; I am not paid to answer those."
The art of stonewalling
When he did answer the odd one, NTR said only what he wanted to say
Business Standard June 27, 2017 Last Updated at 22:36 IST
http://mybs.in/2UWav1G
An ex-banker recalled his experience with the late NT Rama Rao, popularly known as NTR, actor and politician who served as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. The banker was surprised at the way Rao deflected most questions from journalists at a press conference. And when he did answer the odd one, NTR said only what he wanted to say. At the end of the press event, the thespian explained his stance: "Journalists are paid to ask questions; I am not paid to answer those."
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU