The art of stonewalling

When he did answer the odd one, NTR said only what he wanted to say

An ex-banker recalled his experience with the late NT Rama Rao, popularly known as NTR, actor and politician who served as the chief minister of The banker was surprised at the way Rao deflected most questions from at a press conference. And when he did answer the odd one, said only what he wanted to say. At the end of the press event, the thespian explained his stance: " are paid to ask questions; I am not paid to answer those."



