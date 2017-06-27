TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

The art of stonewalling

When he did answer the odd one, NTR said only what he wanted to say

Business Standard 

An ex-banker recalled his experience with the late NT Rama Rao, popularly known as NTR, actor and politician who served as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. The banker was surprised at the way Rao deflected most questions from journalists at a press conference. And when he did answer the odd one, NTR said only what he wanted to say. At the end of the press event, the thespian explained his stance: "Journalists are paid to ask questions; I am not paid to answer those."

