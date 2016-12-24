TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Opinion » Editorial » Editorials

Analysts caution against bottom fishing in Divi's
Business Standard

The ascent of sports

Pvt ownership-public infrastructure interplay has been key

Business Standard Editorial Comment 

When the Indian colts lifted the Junior Hockey World Cup title last Sunday, the occasion marked more than the triumph of non-cricket sports in the country. Also implicit in this victory in a global tournament played in India — the final was held in Lucknow — is the impact of economic liberalisation on the sports business. The transformation has been little noticed partly because of the continuing overwhelming dominance of cricket in spectator interest, but consider the number of non-cricket sports properties that has evolved into significant events involving international stars ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

The ascent of sports

Pvt ownership-public infrastructure interplay has been key

Pvt ownership-public infrastructure interplay has been key When the Indian colts lifted the Junior Hockey World Cup title last Sunday, the occasion marked more than the triumph of non-cricket sports in the country. Also implicit in this victory in a global tournament played in India — the final was held in Lucknow — is the impact of economic liberalisation on the sports business. The transformation has been little noticed partly because of the continuing overwhelming dominance of cricket in spectator interest, but consider the number of non-cricket sports properties that has evolved into significant events involving international stars ... image
Business Standard
177 22

The ascent of sports

Pvt ownership-public infrastructure interplay has been key

When the Indian colts lifted the Junior Hockey World Cup title last Sunday, the occasion marked more than the triumph of non-cricket sports in the country. Also implicit in this victory in a global tournament played in India — the final was held in Lucknow — is the impact of economic liberalisation on the sports business. The transformation has been little noticed partly because of the continuing overwhelming dominance of cricket in spectator interest, but consider the number of non-cricket sports properties that has evolved into significant events involving international stars ...

image
Business Standard
177 22