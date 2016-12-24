The ascent of sports

When the Indian colts lifted the Junior Hockey World Cup title last Sunday, the occasion marked more than the triumph of non-cricket sports in the country. Also implicit in this victory in a global tournament played in India — the final was held in Lucknow — is the impact of economic liberalisation on the sports business. The transformation has been little noticed partly because of the continuing overwhelming dominance of cricket in spectator interest, but consider the number of non-cricket sports properties that has evolved into significant events involving international stars ...