The awkward case for expensive power

Imagine a “Sale: 90 per cent off” sign in a shop, and no one turns up. There are goods for which a fall in price actually leads to a fall in demand, and there is a term for them — Veblen goods. Most of these would be luxury retail goods, where the higher price is part of the appeal of the product. Think Birkin bags. When solar power was offered at Rs 15 per unit back in 2009-10, India was setting up new plants, and it continued to add capacity and increase targets, as prices declined. When solar power price dipped to a low of Rs 2.4 per unit in the last auction in ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?