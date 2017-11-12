The ball is in the states' court

India’s rank on the ease of doing business index has jumped by 30 notches. Released early this month by the World Bank as part of its 2018 report on doing business, the index now places India at the 100th position among 190 countries covered by it. This is a significant achievement. Not just for having gone up by an unprecedented 30 notches, but also for improving its rank on the “distance to frontier” index from around 55 to 60. The “distance to frontier” index measures distance from the top performer on the index, whose point is measured at 100. ...