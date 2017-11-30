The best spinner of 'em all

In his recently launched collection of essays, Inside Parliament: Views From The Front Row, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien has described the goings-on in the Central Hall of Parliament. The Central Hall is formally used only once a year, for the address by the President to the joint sitting of both Houses. O'Brien says for the rest of the period, it is an exclusive coffee and talk-shop for MPs and journalists. Several leaders have their dedicated following among journalists. But, O'Brien says, “easily the most attractive magnet for the media is Finance Minister Arun Jaitley". "His critics call him the best 'spinner' in the history of India after Bishan Singh Bedi. They say he 'spins' stories to suit his political party when the wicket gets sticky. It's all part of the game."
