The bigger derailment

It isn’t a surprise that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a professed “Hindu nationalist”, would indulge in a sectarian election campaign in the way he did in Bihar, very unsuccessfully, and in UP, where his success far exceeded all calculations. The minorities do not matter to his party, the BJP. Its members go to the extent of saying the party does not need the Muslim vote and, therefore, by implication is not concerned with their betterment or their constitutional rights, which are being trampled upon all over the country. But when divisiveness or sectarianism proves ...