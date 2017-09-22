The Brexit misadventure

Over on the Channel crossing from Newhaven to Dieppe, I got talking to a British couple, early retirees from the IT and hospitality industries. They were in a small Citroen, stuffed to bursting with luggage — bags, bedding, and a large wire cage for their pet dog. Were they going to France on a camping holiday? “Yes and no,” said the man cautiously, but his wife, more forthcoming and plainspoken, explained that it was going to be a long trip, perhaps for a year or more. They had rented out their home in Yorkshire and were going to try living in France, Spain, and perhaps ...