The buy side in bankruptcy process

Leadership must create a team that will work on the bankruptcy reform to get good recovery rates

Leadership must create a team that will work on the bankruptcy reform to get good recovery rates

The main focus of the Indian bankruptcy reform has been on the sell side: On creating conditions where lenders eject shareholders and put a firm up for sale. We need to also think about who will show up to buy. In the main, there are two kinds of buyers: Large firms in the same industry, and private equity funds. In the first few years, there will be three problems: Old defaults, limited pool of buyers, and skepticism about the bankruptcy reform. This will give low prices, which is good for buyers and bad for lenders. In the past, shareholders in India liked to default on debt, and ...

Ajay Shah