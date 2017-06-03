The case for private firms to go beyond CSR is compelling

Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are universal goals set by the United Nations in 2015 to be achieved by all member states by 2030 for ending poverty and inequality, and ensuring prosperity for all. SDGs are 17 goals with 169 targets, providing a framework to create policies, plans and programmes for individual countries to achieve sustainable development with a broader focus ranging from poverty, health, education and gender equality, clean water and sanitation, to affordable clean energy. The need to implement SDG for developing nations is much more than it is in most developed ...