The case for universal pension

The other day, I found Babulal, the old gardener who tends to several gardens near my house, stagger under the weight of a large flower pot. He put it down on the road and coughed till he was forced to sit down.

“He’s in his late sixties,” remarked our watchman. “It’s no age for him to do all this manual work.” I couldn’t help but agree when a few days later I found him trying to lift a 25 kg sack of manure off his cycle. Again, a driver rushed to help him and asked, “Why do you do these things at your age baba?” The old gardener ...