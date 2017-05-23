The Chinese opportunity for Indian cinema

Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal crossed $113 million (Rs 723 crore) in box office collections in China last week. Shuai Jiao Baba or Let’s Wrestle, Dad is one of the biggest foreign language hits in China. The story of a father’s struggle to help his daughters win a medal in international wrestling has sold 11.7 million tickets. That is over four times more than Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, according to EntGroup, a Chinese media research firm. Both these Disney films released in China on May 5. As Bahubali 2: The Conclusion readies for its China release in July, the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?