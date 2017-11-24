The choice of outrage

This is where we stand in the India of 2017: you could either choose to know more about the mysterious death of a judge presiding over an investigation into the acts of India’s second most powerful man, or you could outrage about a movie made by a filmmaker of middling talent and featuring an entirely imaginary character in medieval India.

We have become so detached from reality that the overwhelming majority of public attention is fixed on the latter; the former, if it is covered at all, is pushed into a few scant column inches on the inside pages of the more courageous ...