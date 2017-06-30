The complicity in murder

The gathering at Jantar Mantar was neither politically orchestrated nor propelled by fury

Exactly as predicted by the weather office, the monsoon hit the capital on Wednesday afternoon. What was entirely unexpected was the crowd that descended on Jantar Mantar to join the “Not In My Name” protests in response to Facebook posts by documentary filmmaker Saba Dewan. As the clouds opportunely rolled back for a while people kept pouring in, my phone buzzed with social media alerts and messages from colleagues, friends, and neighbours on their way. The gathering was neither politically orchestrated nor propelled by fury. The numbers were not as many as the city saw ...

Sunil Sethi