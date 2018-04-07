The conviction of a filmstar

I can only guess at the dietary output in Jodhpur Central Jail, but if the dinner menu on Thursday night was any indication — chane ki dal and patta gobi ki sabzi — one can surmise that Salman Khan is likely to find his proteins restricted to the vegetarian variety. The Bishnois take conservation seriously, and are particularly protective of the blackbuck, but even they seem to have gone ballistic in seeking the conviction of the filmstar.

Perhaps it is their belief that the celebrity case will serve as a warning to potential shikaris and poachers. But they appear negligent of ...