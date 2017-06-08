The country we don't know about

Indians have little knowledge about Pakistan and this ignorance has bred hatred

I enjoyed our win against Pakistan on Sunday at Edgbaston. But no more than I do our wins against other sides. And, if we were to have lost to them, I would have been (momentarily) as upset as I might have been in losing to any other team. I don’t hate Pakistan. I don’t even dislike it. This makes me and people like me unusual in our nation where hatred is what most feel. But this is blind hatred, meaning it’s not based on any knowledge of Pakistan. Government data says about 5 per cent of Indians have a passport. Given how difficult it is for us to get a visa ...

Aakar Patel