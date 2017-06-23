The curse of Faridabad's 'Khooni Jheel'

Locals believe occult powers around the lake influenced three young men who drowned there last month

Locals believe occult powers around the lake influenced three young men who drowned there last month

I still remember the first time I saw the secret lakes of Faridabad. We were hiking through the thorny Aravali scrub when we came across the first one, its eerily blue waters stretched for kilometers. When we finally reached its banks and peered into the water, we couldn’t see the bottom. The silence was unearthly and there were no signs of life anywhere around the lake. It was a queer sort of place. Over the years, on subsequent trips to the forests of Asola and beyond, I have come across many such water bodies, all created by the indiscriminate mining that took place here in the ...

Geetanjali Krishna