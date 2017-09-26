The digital revolution - I: Rise of platforms

With the digital revolution, based on the computer and the internet, affecting the economy, politics, and society, I have been trying to understand it through the outpourings of books — both hyping and critical of this digital future. One of the best, and also economically literate, is Machine, Platform, Crowd: Harnessing Our Digital Future by the MIT Sloan School of Management professors Andrew McAfee and Erik Brynjolfsson. Their tripartite division of the title is a useful one. The first “machine” refers to the growing power of machines incorporating artificial ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?