The dirty state of affairs

The endeavour had started last year. To bring the annual Poush Mela held in Santiniketan under some control.

Started by Rabindranath Tagore in 1894 and held every year since then, the official mela was only for three days but the bhanga mela or the mela’s aftermath continued over three weeks. After tourists had left, the bhanga mela would cater to villagers coming from far and near for their year’s supply of utensils, baskets, warm clothes etc. But in order that all the shop owners and visitors are fed, the food stalls also persisted much after the official mela was ...