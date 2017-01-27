Mitali Saran: The Donald is in The House

But don't worry, Mickey is at his side. Oh, wait.

So the USA did actually go there—The Donald is in The House. He’s scaling back the Affordable Care Act. He has pissed off the CIA. He’s planning to start building the wall in a month. He’s into bringing back torture. And, true to his pussy-grabbing, female-rating, daughter-checking-out self, he has blocked federal funding to organisations that help women access information on abortion. He told ABC News that he “can be the most presidential person ever, other than possibly the great Abe Lincoln, all right? But I can be the most presidential person. But I may not ...

Mitali Saran