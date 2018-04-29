The EarthNow promise

An unusual venture, EarthNow, can boast of mega-investors such as Bill Gates, Masayoshi Son, Nathan Myhrvold and Airbus. This 2017 Washington-state startup is setting up a network of satellites to offer services based on the availability of real-time, live video footage from around the world, accessible on demand by anybody with a smartphone and an internet connection.

As users know, Google Earth offers all sorts of details, using satellite images taken from many angles and perspectives, at various times of day and night. Apart from the sheer pleasure of rubbernecking, Google Earth is used ...