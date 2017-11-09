The economics in Xi's speech

A big event this October was Chinese President Xi Jinping’s address to the 19th Congress of the Communist Party of China. While marking his attainment of cult status, Mr Xi’s speech, as widely reported, is also a definitive statement of China’s ambition and vision to be centre stage in global power. Of special note, among other aspects, are the statements with respect to economic development. There is a clear recognition about what China needs to do to consolidate its economic might. Mr Xi’s speech points to further opening to global trade and investment, pushing ...