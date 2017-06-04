The euro - return of the zombie

Its resurgence is good news for Indian firms

The award for the biggest surprise in the currency markets this year must surely go to the euro. It has gained by a hefty 6.9 per cent against the dollar since the beginning of 2017, effectively silencing the tribe of sceptics who, temporarily dazzled by the intensity of the pro-dollar Trump trade, had (yet again) predicted a precipitous fall in the currency. Two things are happening with the euro that needs to be appreciated. First, the last few so-called “risk-off” phases (driven by say a fresh leak on the US administration’s alleged collusion with Russia), the ...

Abheek Barua & Bidisha Ganguly