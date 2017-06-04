The euro - return of the zombie

The award for the biggest surprise in the currency markets this year must surely go to the euro. It has gained by a hefty 6.9 per cent against the dollar since the beginning of 2017, effectively silencing the tribe of sceptics who, temporarily dazzled by the intensity of the pro-dollar Trump trade, had (yet again) predicted a precipitous fall in the currency. Two things are happening with the euro that needs to be appreciated. First, the last few so-called “risk-off” phases (driven by say a fresh leak on the US administration’s alleged collusion with Russia), the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?