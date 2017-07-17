The farmer in the farm loan waiver

Four states in the country — Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Punjab — have announced farm loan waivers amounting to almost half-a-per cent of the country gross domestic product. HSBC’s Pranjul Bhandari and Aayushi Chaudhary estimate that it may go up to 0.75 per cent of GDP if other states like Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan also join the waiver bandwagon. Much has been written on how farm loans waivers may be not be the panacea for rural distress, and that it may end up destroying the credit culture and end up hurting the states’ ...