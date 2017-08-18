The flawed defence of racial bias in US

Barack Obama spent eight years in the White House. Since Mr Obama is a black man, this means that there is no discrimination against black Americans. The carriers of Confederate flags often say that it is absurd for Mr Obama to complain that blacks face discrimination. Their argument goes thus: Mr Obama was president. Mr Obama is black. Therefore, blacks don’t face racial discrimination. Similarly, the success of Oprah Winfrey proves that there is no discrimination against black women. Extending the logic, Mr Obama’s middle name is the uncompromising ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?