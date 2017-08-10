The gender diversity debate at workplaces

It’s inconceivable that 28-year-old Google employee James Damore didn’t know that he would be sacked after his idiotic criticism of the company’s “women-friendly” gender diversity policies. Damore had argued that biological reasons might explain the under-representation of women in the tech industry, causing widespread outrage inside and outside Google. The latest controversy comes at a time when Silicon Valley has been grappling with accusations of sexual harassment in companies like Uber and pay disparities between men and women employees. The ...