The general goes ballistic

A few days ago, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat defended Major Leetul Gogoi’s use of a Kashmiri as a human shield. He followed it up on Sunday by saying his men needed “innovative” ways to fight the “dirty war” in Kashmir and when people threw stones and petrol bombs at army personnel, the response couldn’t be to wait and die. Even more astonishing was his comments that he wished “these people, instead of throwing stones at us, were firing … Then I could do what I want to do”. Major Gogoi’s act was deeply embarrassing for a ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?