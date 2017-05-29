The general goes ballistic

Army can't allow an atmosphere of impunity to take hold

A few days ago, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat defended Major Leetul Gogoi’s use of a Kashmiri as a human shield. He followed it up on Sunday by saying his men needed “innovative” ways to fight the “dirty war” in Kashmir and when people threw stones and petrol bombs at army personnel, the response couldn’t be to wait and die. Even more astonishing was his comments that he wished “these people, instead of throwing stones at us, were firing … Then I could do what I want to do”. Major Gogoi’s act was deeply embarrassing for a ...

Business Standard Editorial Comment