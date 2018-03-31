At the heart of the ball-tampering controversy is the question whether cricket is anymore the gentleman’s game. For many, the fact that Steven Smith and David Warner, not just the Australian captain and vice-captain, respectively, but also easily their best and most experienced cricketers, planned to tamper with the ball as a way to win and then involved the young Cameron Bancroft as well is conclusive proof that cricket isn’t anything like what one would imagine a gentleman’s game to be.

For many others, this episode presents nothing new. It only reaffirms their ...