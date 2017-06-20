The GST impact on media

The goods and services tax or the GST is scheduled to be rolled out from July 1. What will it mean for India’s Rs 126,200-crore media and entertainment industry? The answer depends on three things. One, which segment of the industry a firm belongs to — film, TV, print, radio, online or integrated. And within that where in value chain does it sit — content production, distribution or retail. Much depends also on the structure of the industry and business dynamics among other factors. Take the film industry for example. For production firms there are ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?