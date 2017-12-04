The GST joystick

It is now obvious to most that getting the goods and services tax (GST) started was only the beginning of the hard work, and that the first several quarters require deft manoeuvring on many fronts. Here we assess the fiscal one. As the GST subsumed taxes that added up to 40 per cent of India’s total tax take, achieving “revenue neutrality” is critical.

That is, it must deliver taxes equal to what had been budgeted by the Centre and the states under taxes it replaced. If it delivers more than that, it would have caused fiscal tightening, slowing down the ...