The hug diplomacy: Why Modi's Israel trip has been a success

By all accounts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel has been a success.Th nations was a “marriage made in heaven”, and said that the Israelis had been waiting for this moment for almost 70 years. Israeli President Reuven Rivlin broke protocol to receive Mr Modi, and the Israeli agriculture minister named a new strain of white chrysanthemum after the Indian prime minister. Mr Modi looked predictably chuffed and was equally generous in his praise for his hosts. “India admires the success of your people in overcoming adversity to… flourish against ...