The idea of a road

Roads are designed first for the people and then for the cars

Roads are designed first for the people and then for the cars

I have been on the road these past few days. It has been fascinating to notice the differences between roads and between cities. First, I was in Stockholm. Roads there are designed first for the people and then for the cars. As a Delhi resident, I hesitated stepping on the road even at a zebra-crossing because I feared the car would not stop; it would knock me down. I realised how deep-rooted our sense of insecurity is. Our road is not for walking. In Stockholm, the pavements are also low. It makes for effortless walking. In my city, the pavements are high. It takes some effort to ...

Sunita Narain